74,694 Shares in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,694 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Customers Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 5,002 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $268,507.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,622.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

CUBI opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.09). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CUBI

Customers Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.