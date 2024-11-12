8,772 Shares in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WING. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,957,000 after acquiring an additional 283,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,860,000 after acquiring an additional 161,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,753,000 after acquiring an additional 130,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,924,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,473,000 after acquiring an additional 104,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wingstop by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,273,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $833,026,000 after acquiring an additional 101,917 shares in the last quarter.

WING stock opened at $343.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 100.15, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.76. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.94 and a twelve month high of $433.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.91.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Wingstop from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Wingstop from $490.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.74.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

