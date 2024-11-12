Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of AOD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. 305,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $9.14.
