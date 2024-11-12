Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AGD)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AGD traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. 106,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,576. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
