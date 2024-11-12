Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AGD)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE:AGD traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. 106,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,576. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

