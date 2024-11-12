Accredited Investors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25,687.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295,169 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 17.1% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $686,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $548.99. 1,276,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240,873. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $402.82 and a one year high of $551.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $525.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

