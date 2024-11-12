Accredited Investors Inc. Buys 263,435 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1,958.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $65,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $253.95. 348,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,601. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $181.96 and a 52-week high of $257.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.55. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

