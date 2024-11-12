Addison Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Addison Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Centennial Bank AR grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $213.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $155.04 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.