Addison Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 80,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.05.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

