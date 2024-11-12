Addison Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 21.3% in the third quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $216.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.78. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

