Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 172920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AHEXY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

