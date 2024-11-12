Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 116.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W lowered Agenus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agenus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Agenus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Agenus

Agenus Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Agenus

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.24. 672,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,793. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a market cap of $69.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.39. Agenus has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,401,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134,232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 1,959.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 757,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 720,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 123,058 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 84,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter worth $1,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.