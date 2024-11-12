Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 862.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,012 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,741 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,806,431,000 after acquiring an additional 377,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after buying an additional 2,618,740 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Halliburton by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,408,171,000 after buying an additional 19,237,784 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 17,317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $340,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $30.58. 893,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,022,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.79.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

