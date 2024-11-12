Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.87 Million in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,447,587,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after purchasing an additional 442,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,420,882,000 after purchasing an additional 30,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,109,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 365,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $467,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,648.00 to $1,563.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,461.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,204. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.3 %

TDG traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,370.98. 11,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,792. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $949.99 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,368.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,318.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

