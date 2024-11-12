Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 24,118 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison makes up approximately 0.9% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $498,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 57.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after purchasing an additional 89,080 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.14. 126,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.85 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.35.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

