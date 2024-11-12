Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 16,177 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,177 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 148,749 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 32,460 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.17. 2,812,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,534,846. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $169.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $33.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.37.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

