Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 100,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 925,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,003,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 68,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 236.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 39,013 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,030.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $224.80. 55,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,825. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.28 and a 52 week high of $232.32. The company has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

