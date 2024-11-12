Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the October 15th total of 349,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Air New Zealand Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZFF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,708. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33. Air New Zealand has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.43.

Air New Zealand Company Profile

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

