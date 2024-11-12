Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the October 15th total of 349,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.
Air New Zealand Trading Down 8.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZFF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,708. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33. Air New Zealand has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.43.
Air New Zealand Company Profile
