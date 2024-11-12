Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.74. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $37.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

