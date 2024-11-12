Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,134 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Allison Transmission worth $12,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 307.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $120.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.57. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.36 and a 52 week high of $121.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALSN

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.