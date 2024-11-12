AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 14649852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

AltC Acquisition Trading Down 6.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltC Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in AltC Acquisition by 6.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 115,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,754,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

