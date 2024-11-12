Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Sells $1,000,145.10 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,145.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,858,105.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40.

Amazon.com stock traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $208.91. 36,285,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,388,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.52 and a 1 year high of $212.25.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,466,933,000 after buying an additional 1,042,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,091,909,000 after acquiring an additional 289,532 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

