Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.859-7.116 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.0 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.86-7.12 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amdocs
Amdocs Price Performance
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amdocs
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.