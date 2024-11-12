Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOXGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.859-7.116 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.0 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.86-7.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Amdocs stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.71. The company had a trading volume of 995,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,064. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.86.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

