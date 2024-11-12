Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,RTT News reports.

AMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $321.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.37 and a 200 day moving average of $318.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Amgen has a twelve month low of $260.52 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The firm has a market cap of $172.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 63.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 41.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

