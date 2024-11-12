Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.60. 318,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.10 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 110.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at $24,447,741.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $6,723,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,447,741.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,495 shares of company stock worth $25,229,958. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

