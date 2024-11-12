Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANVS. Maxim Group raised shares of Annovis Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Annovis Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annovis Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Shares of Annovis Bio stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. Annovis Bio has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.33). Equities research analysts anticipate that Annovis Bio will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANVS. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 20,588 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

