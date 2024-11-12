Apollon Financial LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Apollon Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 131,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,823,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 660.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $160.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.83. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.49.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

