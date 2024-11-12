Apollon Financial LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB)

Apollon Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Hartford Core Bond ETF worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hartford Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,853,000.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HCRB opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Core Bond ETF (HCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in a broad array of global investment grade debt securities with broad maturities. HCRB was launched on Feb 20, 2020 and is managed by Hartford.

