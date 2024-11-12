Apollon Financial LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Apollon Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 929,200.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 46,460 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 69,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 493,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 191,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

COWZ stock opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.15.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.