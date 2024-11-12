Apollon Financial LLC Has $658,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $97.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.54. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $97.90.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

