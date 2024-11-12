Apollon Financial LLC Invests $200,000 in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Apollon Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 79,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,576,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1,151.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 23,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 21,882 shares during the period.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $207.48 on Tuesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $145.84 and a one year high of $208.02. The company has a market capitalization of $904.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.15.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

