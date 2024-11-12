Apollon Financial LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Apollon Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Apollon Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Apollon Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.12. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.