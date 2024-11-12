Apollon Financial LLC Sells 1,223 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Apollon Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Apollon Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,690,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,060,000 after purchasing an additional 94,966 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,605,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,077,000 after acquiring an additional 146,165 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,314,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,932,000 after acquiring an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,054,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,336,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,926,000 after acquiring an additional 264,005 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $102.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $102.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day moving average is $92.95. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

