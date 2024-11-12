Apollon Financial LLC Sells 24,818 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Apollon Financial LLC cut its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,818 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 177.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.