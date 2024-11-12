Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,588 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,682 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 544,807 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 2.3 %

GLD stock opened at $242.14 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $179.11 and a 12 month high of $257.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.80.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

