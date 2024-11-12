Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,815 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $550.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $525.28 and a 200 day moving average of $505.95. The stock has a market cap of $498.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $402.82 and a 12 month high of $551.73.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

