Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,914 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $16,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $786,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 546.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.