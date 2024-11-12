Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,914 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $16,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $786,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 546.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

