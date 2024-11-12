Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 957 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,053 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,132 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,941,000 after acquiring an additional 318,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $98.28 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.62.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

