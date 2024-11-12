Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,118,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $17,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 65.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.9 %

ET stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,737,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,256,433. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.85%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

