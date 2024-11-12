Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,927 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.81% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $21,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 871.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GSEW traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.29. 23,981 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $788.51 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.90.

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

