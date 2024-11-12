Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,247 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $31,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,597 shares of company stock worth $53,268,499 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,641,031. The company has a market cap of $391.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $177.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

