Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,127 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Copart by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 61,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Copart by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 1.3% in the third quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $56.63. 404,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,198. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.03. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

