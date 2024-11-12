Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $65.90 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $65,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 220.4% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 579.9% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.93. 1,182,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,059,457. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.86 and its 200-day moving average is $170.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $140.06 and a 52-week high of $185.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

