Arcus Capital Partners LLC Invests $503,000 in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Sound Financial Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 410,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,684,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SFBC opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $135.89 million, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.68. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.78 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $46.65.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Sound Financial Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

