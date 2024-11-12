Arcus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SII. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sprott in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SII opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. Sprott Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05.

Sprott Increases Dividend

Sprott Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

