Arcus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 43,158 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 532.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,158 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

