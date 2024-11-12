Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of SR Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SR Bancorp by 59.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

In other SR Bancorp news, Director Thomas Lupo bought 5,000 shares of SR Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,600. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SR Bancorp news, CEO William P. Taylor bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $39,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,613. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Lupo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $52,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $211,600. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRBK opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $105.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.42 and a beta of 1.15.

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

