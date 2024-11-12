Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARWR. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

ARWR traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.51. 845,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,756. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 657.1% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,555,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,404,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,974 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $9,976,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 293,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 204,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $5,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

