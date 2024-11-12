Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,761 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,235,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $764,526,000 after buying an additional 382,397 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,804,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $147.52 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.00 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $239.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.75, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.41 and its 200 day moving average is $155.52.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

