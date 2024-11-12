Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,109 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,893 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.3% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Target by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $153.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.55. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Daiwa America upgraded Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.47.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

