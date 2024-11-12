Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,936 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPXL. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,721,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 709.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 60,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares during the period. PPSC Investment Service Corp boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 2,486,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,177,000 after purchasing an additional 49,725 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth $6,555,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth $3,067,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock opened at $182.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.61 and a 200-day moving average of $148.72. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a one year low of $82.47 and a one year high of $183.96. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

